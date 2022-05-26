Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Illumina (ILMN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Illumina (NASDAQ: ILMN) recently:

5/15/2022 – Illumina had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $460.00 to $360.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/6/2022 – Illumina had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $555.00 to $520.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2022 – Illumina had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $506.00 to $492.00.

5/6/2022 – Illumina had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $400.00 to $325.00.

3/31/2022 – Illumina is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/29/2022 – Illumina was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating.

Shares of ILMN stock traded up $1.17 on Thursday, reaching $243.57. 792,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,931. The stock has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a PE ratio of 52.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $208.35 and a one year high of $526.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $307.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.81.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Illumina had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total value of $715,699.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,697.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total transaction of $867,161.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,424.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,819,471 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Illumina by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,907,058 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,304,926,000 after acquiring an additional 426,521 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Illumina by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,425,305 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,341,402,000 after purchasing an additional 225,783 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Illumina by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,604,609 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,371,337,000 after purchasing an additional 406,181 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,760,727 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $615,199,000 after buying an additional 105,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,686,699 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $641,688,000 after acquiring an additional 34,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

