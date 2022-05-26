Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Imperial Brands (IMB)

Imperial Brands (LON: IMB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/18/2022 – Imperial Brands had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,000 ($25.17) to GBX 2,250 ($28.31). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/17/2022 – Imperial Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 2,100 ($26.43) to GBX 2,300 ($28.94). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/17/2022 – Imperial Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,100 ($26.43) to GBX 2,250 ($28.31). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/11/2022 – Imperial Brands had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

5/6/2022 – Imperial Brands had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/4/2022 – Imperial Brands had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 2,000 ($25.17) price target on the stock.

4/24/2022 – Imperial Brands had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 1,940 ($24.41) price target on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Imperial Brands had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 2,100 ($26.43) price target on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Imperial Brands had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 2,100 ($26.43) price target on the stock.

4/6/2022 – Imperial Brands had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 2,100 ($26.43) price target on the stock.

4/1/2022 – Imperial Brands had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 2,000 ($25.17) price target on the stock.

3/28/2022 – Imperial Brands had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 2,100 ($26.43) price target on the stock.

Shares of IMB stock opened at GBX 1,794.50 ($22.58) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £17.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Imperial Brands PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 1,434.23 ($18.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,888 ($23.76). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,676.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,653.39.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a GBX 21.27 ($0.27) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.65%.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

