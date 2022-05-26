Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for National Retail Properties (NNN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for National Retail Properties (NYSE: NNN):

5/18/2022 – National Retail Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at Colliers Securities to $49.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/18/2022 – National Retail Properties was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/10/2022 – National Retail Properties was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/10/2022 – National Retail Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “National Retail Properties, a real estate investment trust, invests in single tenant net-leased retail properties throughout the United States. NNN maintains a conservatively managed, diversified real estate portfolio with properties subject to long-term, net leases with established tenants. Its 2,257 properties are located in 47 states with a total gross leasable area of approximately 25.0 million square feet. Current occupancy is 99.1% and these properties are leased to more than 400 tenants in 38 industry classifications. “

5/3/2022 – National Retail Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $56.00 to $53.00.

4/27/2022 – National Retail Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “National Retail Properties, a real estate investment trust, invests in single tenant net-leased retail properties throughout the United States. NNN maintains a conservatively managed, diversified real estate portfolio with properties subject to long-term, net leases with established tenants. Its 2,257 properties are located in 47 states with a total gross leasable area of approximately 25.0 million square feet. Current occupancy is 99.1% and these properties are leased to more than 400 tenants in 38 industry classifications. “

4/20/2022 – National Retail Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “National Retail Properties, a real estate investment trust, invests in single tenant net-leased retail properties throughout the United States. NNN maintains a conservatively managed, diversified real estate portfolio with properties subject to long-term, net leases with established tenants. Its 2,257 properties are located in 47 states with a total gross leasable area of approximately 25.0 million square feet. Current occupancy is 99.1% and these properties are leased to more than 400 tenants in 38 industry classifications. “

4/14/2022 – National Retail Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “National Retail Properties, a real estate investment trust, invests in single tenant net-leased retail properties throughout the United States. NNN maintains a conservatively managed, diversified real estate portfolio with properties subject to long-term, net leases with established tenants. Its 2,257 properties are located in 47 states with a total gross leasable area of approximately 25.0 million square feet. Current occupancy is 99.1% and these properties are leased to more than 400 tenants in 38 industry classifications. “

3/31/2022 – National Retail Properties is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NNN stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $43.54. The company had a trading volume of 21,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,812. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.66 and its 200 day moving average is $44.80. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $40.65 and a one year high of $50.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.84.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $190.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.63 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in National Retail Properties by 183.2% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

