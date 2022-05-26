Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for National Retail Properties (NNN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for National Retail Properties (NYSE: NNN):
- 5/18/2022 – National Retail Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at Colliers Securities to $49.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 5/18/2022 – National Retail Properties was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 5/10/2022 – National Retail Properties was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 5/10/2022 – National Retail Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 5/3/2022 – National Retail Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $56.00 to $53.00.
- 3/31/2022 – National Retail Properties is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NNN stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $43.54. The company had a trading volume of 21,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,812. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.66 and its 200 day moving average is $44.80. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $40.65 and a one year high of $50.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.84.
National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $190.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.63 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in National Retail Properties by 183.2% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.
