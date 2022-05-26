Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for thyssenkrupp (TKA)

thyssenkrupp (FRA: TKA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/17/2022 – thyssenkrupp was given a new €9.00 ($9.57) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/13/2022 – thyssenkrupp was given a new €17.60 ($18.72) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

5/12/2022 – thyssenkrupp was given a new €17.00 ($18.09) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

5/11/2022 – thyssenkrupp was given a new €16.00 ($17.02) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

5/11/2022 – thyssenkrupp was given a new €9.00 ($9.57) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/11/2022 – thyssenkrupp was given a new €12.65 ($13.46) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

5/3/2022 – thyssenkrupp was given a new €16.00 ($17.02) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

4/29/2022 – thyssenkrupp was given a new €17.00 ($18.09) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

4/27/2022 – thyssenkrupp was given a new €16.00 ($17.02) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

4/27/2022 – thyssenkrupp was given a new €16.50 ($17.55) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/26/2022 – thyssenkrupp was given a new €9.00 ($9.57) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/21/2022 – thyssenkrupp was given a new €12.65 ($13.46) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

4/19/2022 – thyssenkrupp was given a new €16.50 ($17.55) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/12/2022 – thyssenkrupp was given a new €17.00 ($18.09) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Shares of TKA opened at €8.37 ($8.91) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €7.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €8.81. thyssenkrupp AG has a 52 week low of €20.70 ($22.02) and a 52 week high of €27.01 ($28.73).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

