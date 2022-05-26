Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Aixtron (AIXA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Aixtron (ETR: AIXA) in the last few weeks:

5/25/2022 – Aixtron was given a new €35.00 ($37.23) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

5/13/2022 – Aixtron was given a new €27.00 ($28.72) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

5/6/2022 – Aixtron was given a new €26.00 ($27.66) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

5/5/2022 – Aixtron was given a new €35.00 ($37.23) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

5/5/2022 – Aixtron was given a new €26.00 ($27.66) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

4/14/2022 – Aixtron was given a new €18.00 ($19.15) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Shares of AIXA stock traded up €0.26 ($0.28) on Thursday, reaching €25.85 ($27.50). 431,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. Aixtron Se has a 1 year low of €15.20 ($16.17) and a 1 year high of €26.60 ($28.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 4.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €22.48 and a 200 day moving average price of €19.79. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, sells, maintains, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as sells spare parts and services.

