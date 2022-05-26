Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Aixtron (AIXA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Aixtron (ETR: AIXA) in the last few weeks:

5/25/2022 – Aixtron was given a new €35.00 ($37.23) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

5/13/2022 – Aixtron was given a new €27.00 ($28.72) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

5/6/2022 – Aixtron was given a new €26.00 ($27.66) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

5/5/2022 – Aixtron was given a new €35.00 ($37.23) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

5/5/2022 – Aixtron was given a new €26.00 ($27.66) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

4/14/2022 – Aixtron was given a new €18.00 ($19.15) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Aixtron stock traded up €0.26 ($0.28) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €25.85 ($27.50). 431,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion and a PE ratio of 27.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €22.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €19.79. Aixtron Se has a 12-month low of €15.20 ($16.17) and a 12-month high of €26.60 ($28.30).

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, sells, maintains, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as sells spare parts and services.

