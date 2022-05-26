Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Intuit (INTU)

Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/25/2022 – Intuit had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $635.00 to $550.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/25/2022 – Intuit had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $674.00 to $500.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/25/2022 – Intuit had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $600.00 to $500.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/25/2022 – Intuit had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

5/25/2022 – Intuit had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $600.00 to $500.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/25/2022 – Intuit had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $650.00 to $530.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/25/2022 – Intuit had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $476.00.

5/25/2022 – Intuit had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $580.00 to $465.00.

5/25/2022 – Intuit had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $650.00 to $625.00.

5/25/2022 – Intuit had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $550.00 to $475.00.

5/20/2022 – Intuit had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $720.00 to $550.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Intuit had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $585.00 to $480.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/2/2022 – Intuit had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $600.00 to $550.00.

4/25/2022 – Intuit had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $725.00 to $635.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/14/2022 – Intuit had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $715.00 to $615.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Intuit is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $17.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $406.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,508,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,677. The business’s 50-day moving average is $437.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $526.47. The company has a market capitalization of $114.94 billion, a PE ratio of 51.84, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. Intuit’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.69%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 62.1% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 113.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 909 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Intuit by 2.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 396,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $213,773,000 after buying an additional 10,408 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion lifted its position in Intuit by 10.6% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 14,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,978,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

