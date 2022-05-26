Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 7,200 ($90.60) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on RKT. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 5,900 ($74.24) to GBX 7,000 ($88.08) in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 9,300 ($117.03) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,460 ($93.87) to GBX 7,700 ($96.89) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 7,677.78 ($96.61).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

RKT opened at GBX 6,200 ($78.02) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6,068.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6,115.14. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,905.16 ($61.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,709 ($84.42). The firm has a market capitalization of £44.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,378.41.

In related news, insider Laxman Narasimhan sold 7,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,214 ($78.19), for a total transaction of £479,285.82 ($603,102.83).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.