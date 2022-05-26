Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in manufacturing and distributing household, toiletry, pharmaceutical and food products. The company offers antiseptic liquids, depilatory products, medicated sore throat products, condoms, cold/flu products, acne treatment products, analgesics and upper gastro-intestinal products, foot care and comfort footwear products, denture care and dry skin care products, fabric care products, surface care products and polishes/waxes. Reckitt Benckiser Group is based in Slough, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RBGLY. Societe Generale lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,700 ($96.89) to GBX 8,000 ($100.67) in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6,364.00.

OTCMKTS RBGLY opened at $15.73 on Thursday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of $14.40 and a twelve month high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.34.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

