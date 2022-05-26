Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

NASDAQ:RRGB traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.00. 939,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,924. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96. The company has a market capitalization of $126.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.52.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers ( NASDAQ:RRGB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $283.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.51 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 38.63% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.79) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 30.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and shareable pizzas; various appetizers, salads, soups, sandwiches, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

