Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wolfe Research’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.53% from the company’s current price.

RF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.91.

RF stock opened at $21.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.34 and its 200 day moving average is $22.62. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $25.57. The stock has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.26.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Regions Financial had a net margin of 36.85% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 29,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Barings LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 22,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 32,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 65,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

