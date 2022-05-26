Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.39 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) will report $2.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Renalytix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.40 million. Renalytix reported sales of $620,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 285.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renalytix will report full year sales of $9.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.60 million to $11.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $37.85 million, with estimates ranging from $33.50 million to $40.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Renalytix.

Get Renalytix alerts:

Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Renalytix had a negative net margin of 1,667.00% and a negative return on equity of 62.67%. The company had revenue of $0.85 million for the quarter.

RNLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Renalytix from $25.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renalytix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Renalytix in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Renalytix from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Renalytix stock opened at $3.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.06 million, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.48 and its 200 day moving average is $11.11. Renalytix has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $34.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Renalytix by 278.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Renalytix by 201.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new position in Renalytix during the third quarter valued at about $9,983,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Renalytix by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 190,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Renalytix during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Renalytix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renalytix (RNLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Renalytix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renalytix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.