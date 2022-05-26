Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €40.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) has been given a €40.00 ($42.55) target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 64.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €26.00 ($27.66) price target on Renault in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.00 ($26.60) price target on Renault in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($28.72) price target on Renault in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €24.00 ($25.53) price target on Renault in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €35.00 ($37.23) target price on Renault in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €32.80 ($34.89).

Shares of RNO stock traded up €0.53 ($0.56) on Thursday, hitting €24.39 ($25.95). The company had a trading volume of 1,060,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €23.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is €28.51. Renault has a twelve month low of €73.71 ($78.41) and a twelve month high of €100.70 ($107.13).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

