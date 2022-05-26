RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RenovoRx Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It developed a therapy platform targeting difficult-to-treat tumors. RenovoRx Inc. is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California. “

Shares of RenovoRx stock opened at $1.81 on Thursday. RenovoRx has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $16.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.84.

RenovoRx ( NASDAQ:RNXT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.16). Equities analysts expect that RenovoRx will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNXT. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in RenovoRx in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in RenovoRx in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RenovoRx in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in RenovoRx in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RenovoRx in the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. 11.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, a drug and device combination consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

