Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Director Karen A. Dawes Sells 14,715 Shares

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) Director Karen A. Dawes sold 14,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total value of $2,214,754.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,518,831.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN traded up $4.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $159.17. 428,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,569. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.64. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $137.21 and a 12-month high of $327.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 62.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $206.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.48 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repligen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.57.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Repligen by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 15.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the first quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Repligen during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,681,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Repligen by 9.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 144,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,239,000 after buying an additional 11,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

