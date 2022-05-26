Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF) Short Interest Update

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,600 shares, a decrease of 68.0% from the April 30th total of 671,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 214.6 days.

REPYF traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,822. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.97. Repsol has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $16.19.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

