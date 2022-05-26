Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 26th (BMO, BNS, EVGN, KNT, MAXR, NEXT, QUIS, SGI)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, May 26th:

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$151.00 to C$152.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$160.00 to C$155.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$157.00 to C$160.00.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$158.00 to C$159.00.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price cut by CSFB from C$159.00 to C$157.00.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$155.00 to C$157.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$93.00 to C$94.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$90.00 to C$91.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$95.00 to C$97.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target raised by CSFB from C$88.00 to C$91.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$86.00 to C$88.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$89.00 to C$92.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$88.00 to C$90.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Evogene (TSE:EVGN) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$5.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$11.50 to C$12.00.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) had its target price raised by TD Securities from $43.00 to $45.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NextSource Materials (TSE:NEXT) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$6.00.

Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$2.60 to C$2.20.

Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$2.00 to C$1.75.

Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$2.20 to C$1.70. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) had its price target boosted by Cormark from C$1.25 to C$1.50.

