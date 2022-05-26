Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Allbirds (BIRD)

Allbirds (NASDAQ: BIRD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/24/2022 – Allbirds was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Allbirds Inc. is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

5/20/2022 – Allbirds had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

5/11/2022 – Allbirds had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $16.00 to $7.00.

5/11/2022 – Allbirds had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $7.00.

5/11/2022 – Allbirds had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $17.00 to $10.00.

5/3/2022 – Allbirds was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Allbirds Inc. is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

4/28/2022 – Allbirds is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

BIRD opened at $4.74 on Thursday. Allbirds, Inc. has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $32.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.87.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $62.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allbirds, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy O. Brown acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.86 per share, with a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $243,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Michael J. Bufano bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $129,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIRD. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in Allbirds during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Allbirds by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

