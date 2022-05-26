Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Ross Stores (ROST)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Ross Stores (NASDAQ: ROST):

5/24/2022 – Ross Stores was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ross Stores has declined in the past three months, courtesy of the dismal performance in first-quarter fiscal 2022. The company’s top and bottom line declined year over year and missed estimates in the fiscal first quarter. Results were mainly impacted by the tough year-over-year comparisons, owing to last year’s government stimulus and pent-up consumer demand due to the easing of COVID-led restrictions. The inflationary pressures on consumers resulting from the Russia-Ukraine war also weighed on performance. Higher freight and wage-related pressures continued to hurt margins and the bottom line. Given the fiscal first-quarter performance and the uncertain macro-environment, Ross Stores provided a conservative view for the rest of fiscal 2022. However, Ross Stores expects returning to normal store opening targets in fiscal 2022.”

5/23/2022 – Ross Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $119.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Ross Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $139.00 to $129.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Ross Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $125.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Ross Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $115.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Ross Stores was downgraded by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $145.00.

5/20/2022 – Ross Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $95.00 to $80.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Ross Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $80.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Ross Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $125.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Ross Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $116.00 to $99.00.

5/19/2022 – Ross Stores was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

5/16/2022 – Ross Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $122.00 to $123.00.

5/16/2022 – Ross Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $119.00.

5/4/2022 – Ross Stores was downgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating.

5/3/2022 – Ross Stores was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

4/26/2022 – Ross Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $137.00 to $139.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Ross Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $118.00 to $125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Ross Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $90.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2022 – Ross Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $113.00 to $130.00.

3/31/2022 – Ross Stores is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded up $5.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.92. The stock had a trading volume of 124,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,494,857. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.35. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.75 and a 52 week high of $127.58. The company has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

