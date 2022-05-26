Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Superior Plus (SPB)

Superior Plus (TSE: SPB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/16/2022 – Superior Plus had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$13.50 to C$14.00.

5/12/2022 – Superior Plus had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$14.50 to C$13.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2022 – Superior Plus had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$14.00 to C$13.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2022 – Superior Plus had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$13.00.

5/5/2022 – Superior Plus was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$15.00 price target on the stock.

5/5/2022 – Superior Plus was upgraded by analysts at Cormark to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$15.00 price target on the stock.

5/5/2022 – Superior Plus was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$13.50 price target on the stock.

4/8/2022 – Superior Plus had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$13.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/8/2022 – Superior Plus had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$15.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Superior Plus was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$13.50 price target on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Superior Plus had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$14.00.

4/6/2022 – Superior Plus was given a new C$13.00 price target on by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/6/2022 – Superior Plus was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$15.00 price target on the stock.

Superior Plus stock opened at C$12.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$11.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.57, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.37. Superior Plus Corp. has a one year low of C$10.80 and a one year high of C$16.24. The stock has a market cap of C$2.45 billion and a PE ratio of 9.25.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

