Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Superior Plus (SPB)

Superior Plus (TSE: SPB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 5/16/2022 – Superior Plus had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$13.50 to C$14.00.
- 5/12/2022 – Superior Plus had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$14.50 to C$13.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 5/12/2022 – Superior Plus had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$14.00 to C$13.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/12/2022 – Superior Plus had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$13.00.
- 5/5/2022 – Superior Plus was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$15.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/5/2022 – Superior Plus was upgraded by analysts at Cormark to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$15.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/5/2022 – Superior Plus was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$13.50 price target on the stock.
- 4/8/2022 – Superior Plus had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$13.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 4/8/2022 – Superior Plus had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$15.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/7/2022 – Superior Plus was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$13.50 price target on the stock.
- 4/7/2022 – Superior Plus had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$14.00.
- 4/6/2022 – Superior Plus was given a new C$13.00 price target on by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/6/2022 – Superior Plus was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$15.00 price target on the stock.
Superior Plus stock opened at C$12.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$11.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.57, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.37. Superior Plus Corp. has a one year low of C$10.80 and a one year high of C$16.24. The stock has a market cap of C$2.45 billion and a PE ratio of 9.25.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.
