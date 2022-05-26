Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for ProQR Therapeutics (PRQR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PRQR):

5/12/2022 – ProQR Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ProQR Therapeutics B.V. is a biotech company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of severe genetic disorders, with an initial focus on Cystic Fibrosis (CF). The Company’s lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. ProQR Therapeutics B.V. is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands. “

5/9/2022 – ProQR Therapeutics had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

5/9/2022 – ProQR Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/9/2022 – ProQR Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $2.00.

5/3/2022 – ProQR Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $0.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ProQR Therapeutics B.V. is a biotech company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of severe genetic disorders, with an initial focus on Cystic Fibrosis (CF). The Company’s lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. ProQR Therapeutics B.V. is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands. “

4/19/2022 – ProQR Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $6.00 to $3.50.

4/14/2022 – ProQR Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $8.00 to $5.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

4/14/2022 – ProQR Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ProQR Therapeutics B.V. is a biotech company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of severe genetic disorders, with an initial focus on Cystic Fibrosis (CF). The Company’s lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. ProQR Therapeutics B.V. is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands. “

4/14/2022 – ProQR Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Chardan Capital from $8.00 to $2.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – ProQR Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.63. The stock had a trading volume of 7,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,505. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average is $3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.97. ProQR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $9.09. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.60% and a negative net margin of 2,469.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRQR. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It primarily develops sepofarsen that is in phase II/III clinical trial illuminate trial for treating leber congenital amaurosis 10 disease; and ultevursen, which is in phase II/III clinical trial to treat USH2A-mediated retinitis pigmentosa and usher syndrome.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.