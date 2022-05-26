Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Stronghold Digital Mining (SDIG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ: SDIG) recently:

5/26/2022 – Stronghold Digital Mining was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

5/19/2022 – Stronghold Digital Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Compass Point to $16.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/17/2022 – Stronghold Digital Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Northland Securities from $15.00 to $7.00.

5/17/2022 – Stronghold Digital Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $16.00 to $13.00.

3/30/2022 – Stronghold Digital Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Northland Securities from $20.00 to $15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Stronghold Digital Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $43.00 to $22.00.

3/30/2022 – Stronghold Digital Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $22.00 to $11.00.

Shares of SDIG traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.00. 391,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,501. Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $35.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SDIG. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $483,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,131,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,733,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,587,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,636,000. Institutional investors own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

