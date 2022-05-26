Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for United Therapeutics (UTHR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for United Therapeutics (NASDAQ: UTHR):
- 5/24/2022 – United Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $236.00 to $263.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/24/2022 – United Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $219.00 to $247.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/24/2022 – United Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $248.00 to $255.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/24/2022 – United Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $223.00 to $245.00.
- 5/24/2022 – United Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $225.00 to $238.00.
- 5/5/2022 – United Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $275.00 to $300.00.
- 4/19/2022 – United Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $223.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/1/2022 – United Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
Shares of United Therapeutics stock traded down $3.61 on Thursday, hitting $224.78. The stock had a trading volume of 25,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,190. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $158.38 and a twelve month high of $229.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.48. The company has a quick ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.64.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $2.07. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 38.87%. The company had revenue of $461.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United Therapeutics (UTHR)
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
- Beware The Rebound In Retail Stocks
- It’s A Good Time To Own Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)
- Block, Inc: Correcting for Negative Earnings
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.