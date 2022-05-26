Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for United Therapeutics (UTHR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for United Therapeutics (NASDAQ: UTHR):

5/24/2022 – United Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $236.00 to $263.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/24/2022 – United Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $219.00 to $247.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/24/2022 – United Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $248.00 to $255.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/24/2022 – United Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $223.00 to $245.00.

5/24/2022 – United Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $225.00 to $238.00.

5/5/2022 – United Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $275.00 to $300.00.

4/19/2022 – United Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $223.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2022 – United Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock traded down $3.61 on Thursday, hitting $224.78. The stock had a trading volume of 25,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,190. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $158.38 and a twelve month high of $229.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.48. The company has a quick ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.64.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $2.07. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 38.87%. The company had revenue of $461.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.42, for a total value of $1,094,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.61, for a total value of $628,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,249.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,260,750. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

