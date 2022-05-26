Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Yelp (YELP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Yelp (NYSE: YELP) recently:

5/10/2022 – Yelp had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $42.00 to $37.00.

5/9/2022 – Yelp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Yelp is benefiting from reopening of economies which is resulting in higher ad spending, an increase in Paying Advertising Locations and an improvement in non-term customer retention rate. The company is witnessing acceleration in consumer traffic across app-unique devices. Significant improvement in cumulative reviews is encouraging too. The company’s sustained focus on expanding its product portfolio with the launch of Verified License, Business Highlights, Yelp Portfolios, Yelp Fusion remains a key growth driver. Nonetheless, decline in food take-out and delivery order volumes, as several restaurants resumed and increased their dine-in operations, is likely to continue hurting its transaction revenues in the near-term. Moreover, increased spending towards long-term growth initiatives is expected to hurt profitability in the near-term.”

5/9/2022 – Yelp had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $35.00.

5/6/2022 – Yelp was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/14/2022 – Yelp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Yelp is benefiting from reopening of economies which is resulting in higher ad spending, an increase in Paying Advertising Locations and an improvement in non-term customer retention rate. The company is witnessing acceleration in consumer traffic across app-unique devices. Significant improvement in cumulative reviews is encouraging too. The company’s sustained focus on expanding its product portfolio with the launch of Verified License, Business Highlights, Yelp Portfolios, Yelp Fusion remains a key growth driver. Nonetheless, decline in food take-out and delivery order volumes, as several restaurants resumed and increased their dine-in operations, is likely to continue hurting its transaction revenues in the near-term. Moreover, increased spending towards long-term growth initiatives is expected to hurt profitability in the near-term.”

3/31/2022 – Yelp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Yelp stock opened at $28.00 on Thursday. Yelp Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.42 and a twelve month high of $43.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.12 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.38.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $276.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $204,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,220 shares in the company, valued at $6,154,434. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 48,000 shares of company stock worth $1,604,560 over the last three months. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Yelp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 76,115 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yelp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 61,403 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Yelp by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,746 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Yelp by 63.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Yelp by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

