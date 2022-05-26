Research Analysts Set Expectations for Ituran Location and Control Ltd.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ituran Location and Control in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.47. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ituran Location and Control’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ITRN. Zacks Investment Research raised Ituran Location and Control from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ:ITRN opened at $24.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.56. Ituran Location and Control has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $29.85. The company has a market cap of $564.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.03.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 27.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 11,714.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 37.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Ituran Location and Control in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Ituran Location and Control’s payout ratio is 25.45%.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. The company's Telematics services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

