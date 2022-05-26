Research Analysts Set Expectations for Pigeon Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:PGENY)

Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pigeon in a report issued on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Miyasako now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pigeon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of PGENY opened at $3.62 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.19 and its 200-day moving average is $4.69. Pigeon has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $7.82.

Pigeon Corporation manufactures, sells, imports, and exports baby and child-care products, maternity items, women's care products, home healthcare products, and elder care products in Japan and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Japan Business, China Business, Singapore Business, and Lansinoh Business.

