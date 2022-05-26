Research Analysts Set Expectations for Seagen Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Seagen in a report issued on Monday, May 23rd. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($2.03) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.52).

Get Seagen alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SGEN. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Seagen from $198.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Seagen from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Seagen from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Seagen from $179.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $136.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.20 and a beta of 0.85. Seagen has a 12 month low of $105.43 and a 12 month high of $192.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.85.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $426.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.75 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.86% and a negative net margin of 41.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share.

In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total transaction of $44,691.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,641,113.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,524,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,634 shares of company stock worth $9,663,279 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Seagen by 413.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Seagen by 0.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 176,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Seagen by 1,544.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 49,974 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Seagen by 102.0% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl raised its position in shares of Seagen by 62.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 109,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,835,000 after purchasing an additional 42,112 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Seagen (Get Rating)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.