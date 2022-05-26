Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Derwent London (DLN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Derwent London (LON: DLN) recently:
- 5/23/2022 – Derwent London had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 2,800 ($35.23) price target on the stock.
- 5/13/2022 – Derwent London had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 2,750 ($34.60) price target on the stock.
- 5/11/2022 – Derwent London had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 5/9/2022 – Derwent London had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 2,800 ($35.23) price target on the stock.
- 4/29/2022 – Derwent London had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 2,800 ($35.23) price target on the stock.
- 4/19/2022 – Derwent London had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 2,800 ($35.23) price target on the stock.
- 4/13/2022 – Derwent London was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating. They now have a GBX 4,200 ($52.85) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 3,600 ($45.30).
- 4/12/2022 – Derwent London had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 2,850 ($35.86) price target on the stock.
- 4/1/2022 – Derwent London had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 2,800 ($35.23) price target on the stock.
Shares of DLN traded up GBX 16 ($0.20) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,982 ($37.52). 76,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,548. Derwent London Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2,774 ($34.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,850 ($48.45). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,093.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,236.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74. The company has a market cap of £3.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29.
In other news, insider Emily Prideaux sold 676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,090 ($38.88), for a total transaction of £20,888.40 ($26,284.64).
