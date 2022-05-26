Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Dexterra Group (DXT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Dexterra Group (TSE: DXT):

5/13/2022 – Dexterra Group had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$10.75 to C$10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2022 – Dexterra Group was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$12.00.

5/12/2022 – Dexterra Group had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$13.00 to C$12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2022 – Dexterra Group had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$11.50 to C$9.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2022 – Dexterra Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$10.00.

Shares of TSE DXT opened at C$5.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Dexterra Group Inc. has a 1-year low of C$5.55 and a 1-year high of C$9.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$371.70 million and a P/E ratio of 18.48.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$201.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$187.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dexterra Group Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, retail, healthcare, business and industry, education, rail, hotels and leisure, and government.

