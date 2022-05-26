Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Dexterra Group (DXT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Dexterra Group (TSE: DXT):
- 5/13/2022 – Dexterra Group had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$10.75 to C$10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/12/2022 – Dexterra Group was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$12.00.
- 5/12/2022 – Dexterra Group had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$13.00 to C$12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/12/2022 – Dexterra Group had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$11.50 to C$9.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/12/2022 – Dexterra Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$10.00.
Shares of TSE DXT opened at C$5.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Dexterra Group Inc. has a 1-year low of C$5.55 and a 1-year high of C$9.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$371.70 million and a P/E ratio of 18.48.
Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$201.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$187.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dexterra Group Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
