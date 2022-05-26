Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Volta (VLTA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Volta (NYSE: VLTA) in the last few weeks:

5/25/2022 – Volta was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Volta Industries Inc. provides commerce-centric electric vehicle. Volta Industries Inc., formerly known as Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II, is based in OVERLAND PARK, KS. “

5/19/2022 – Volta was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Volta Industries Inc. provides commerce-centric electric vehicle. Volta Industries Inc., formerly known as Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II, is based in OVERLAND PARK, KS. “

5/18/2022 – Volta had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $8.00 to $6.00.

5/11/2022 – Volta was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Volta Industries Inc. provides commerce-centric electric vehicle. Volta Industries Inc., formerly known as Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II, is based in OVERLAND PARK, KS. “

5/4/2022 – Volta was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Volta Industries Inc. provides commerce-centric electric vehicle. Volta Industries Inc., formerly known as Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II, is based in OVERLAND PARK, KS. “

4/28/2022 – Volta was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Volta Industries Inc. provides commerce-centric electric vehicle. Volta Industries Inc., formerly known as Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II, is based in OVERLAND PARK, KS. “

4/19/2022 – Volta was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $3.00.

4/19/2022 – Volta had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $10.00 to $7.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Volta had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $3.00 to $2.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Volta had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $12.50 to $10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/28/2022 – Volta was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $13.00.

3/28/2022 – Volta had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $7.00 to $6.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/28/2022 – Volta was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $10.00.

Shares of NYSE:VLTA traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.37. 37,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,184,953. Volta Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.78.

Volta (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.11). As a group, equities analysts expect that Volta Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Volta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Volta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Volta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Volta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Volta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 20.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Volta Inc operates a network of smart media-enabled charging stations for electric vehicles in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had installed 2,264 chargers across 23 territories and states. Volta Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

