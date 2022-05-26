Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Galectin Therapeutics (GALT)

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GALT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 5/25/2022 – Galectin Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 5/17/2022 – Galectin Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 5/17/2022 – Galectin Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $11.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/9/2022 – Galectin Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 5/1/2022 – Galectin Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 4/23/2022 – Galectin Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 4/15/2022 – Galectin Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 4/7/2022 – Galectin Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 4/1/2022 – Galectin Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.
- 3/30/2022 – Galectin Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.26. The stock had a trading volume of 33,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,608. The company has a market capitalization of $74.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.98. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $4.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.37.
Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts forecast that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.
