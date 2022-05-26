ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) Given New $5.50 Price Target at Alliance Global Partners

ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $4.65 to $5.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock.
Separately, Maxim Group decreased their price target on ReShape Lifesciences from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.
OTCMKTS:RSLS opened at $0.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of -0.60. ReShape Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $14.40.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ReShape Lifesciences by 225.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,696 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 156,307 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ReShape Lifesciences by 2,631,525.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,265 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 105,261 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in ReShape Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in ReShape Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in ReShape Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.86% of the company’s stock.
ReShape Lifesciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
ReShape Lifesciences Inc, a medical device company, provides products and services that manages and treat obesity and metabolic diseases in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy; and ReShape Vest system, an investigational, minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach to enable weight loss in obese and morbidly obese patients without cutting or permanently removing portions of the stomach, or bypassing any portion of the gastrointestinal tract.
