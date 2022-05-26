Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Short Interest Update

Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,636,500 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the April 30th total of 1,212,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 36,365.0 days.

RSNHF stock remained flat at $$4.05 during midday trading on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.25. Resona has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $4.80.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Resona from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Resona Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Japan and internationally. The company offers factoring, credit card administration, venture capital operation, investment management, and investment advisory and agency services. It also offers banking and trust banking, credit guarantee, collection of bills and receivables, factoring, and credit card administration and guarantee facilities.

