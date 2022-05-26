Restaurant Brands International’s (QSR) Hold Rating Reiterated at Guggenheim

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Guggenheim in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$55.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price suggests a potential downside of 14.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on QSR. Bank of America lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from C$81.67 to C$78.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$75.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$70.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$68.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$78.50 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$71.93.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Shares of QSR stock opened at C$64.23 on Thursday. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of C$63.45 and a 1 year high of C$85.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 367.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$71.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$72.30.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.