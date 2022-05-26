Reviewing Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) & Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) and Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.5% of Public Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Public Storage shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Brandywine Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Public Storage and Brandywine Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Public Storage 54.79% 38.01% 12.04% Brandywine Realty Trust 2.30% 0.66% 0.29%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Public Storage and Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Public Storage $3.42 billion 16.69 $1.95 billion $10.29 31.57 Brandywine Realty Trust $486.82 million 3.85 $12.29 million $0.07 156.29

Public Storage has higher revenue and earnings than Brandywine Realty Trust. Public Storage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brandywine Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Public Storage and Brandywine Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Public Storage 1 5 6 1 2.54 Brandywine Realty Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50

Public Storage currently has a consensus target price of $358.46, indicating a potential upside of 10.34%. Brandywine Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.11%. Given Brandywine Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Brandywine Realty Trust is more favorable than Public Storage.

Risk & Volatility

Public Storage has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brandywine Realty Trust has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Public Storage pays an annual dividend of $8.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Brandywine Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Public Storage pays out 77.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brandywine Realty Trust pays out 1,085.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Public Storage beats Brandywine Realty Trust on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Public Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020. Our headquarters are located in Glendale, California.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, D.C. markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale. Our purpose is to shape, connect and inspire the world around us through our expertise, the relationships we foster, the communities in which we live and work, and the history we build together.

