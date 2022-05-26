Reviewing Singularity Future Technology (NASDAQ:SGLY) & Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Singularity Future Technology (NASDAQ:SGLY – Get Rating) and Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Singularity Future Technology has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Forward Air has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

7.2% of Singularity Future Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.7% of Forward Air shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Singularity Future Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Forward Air shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Singularity Future Technology and Forward Air’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Singularity Future Technology $5.15 million 19.50 -$6.82 million N/A N/A Forward Air $1.66 billion 1.52 $105.86 million $5.02 18.72

Forward Air has higher revenue and earnings than Singularity Future Technology.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Singularity Future Technology and Forward Air, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Singularity Future Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Forward Air 0 2 4 1 2.86

Forward Air has a consensus price target of $139.50, indicating a potential upside of 48.42%. Given Forward Air’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Forward Air is more favorable than Singularity Future Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Singularity Future Technology and Forward Air’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Singularity Future Technology -336.03% -34.68% -29.36% Forward Air 7.77% 24.69% 12.86%

Summary

Forward Air beats Singularity Future Technology on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Singularity Future Technology (Get Rating)

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. develops solutions for interconnected AI networks in the revolutionized AI and Blockchain suppl management area and establishes crypto mining pools. The company also operates as logistics and ship management services company. It serves customers worldwide with its shipping logistics and agency needs. The company was formerly known as Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. and changed its name to Singularity Future Technology Ltd. in January 2022. Singularity Future Technology Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Great Neck, New York.

About Forward Air (Get Rating)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling. This segment also offers expedited truckload brokerage, dedicated fleet, and high security and temperature-controlled logistics services. The Intermodal segment provides intermodal container drayage services; and contract, and container freight station warehouse and handling services. It serves freight forwarders, third-party logistics companies, integrated air cargo carriers and passenger, passenger and cargo airlines, steamship lines, and retailers. Forward Air Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Greeneville, Tennessee.

