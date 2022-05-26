Reviewing Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) & Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB)

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) and Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qurate Retail has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Warner Bros. Discovery and Qurate Retail’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Warner Bros. Discovery $12.19 billion 3.43 $1.01 billion $2.02 8.53 Qurate Retail $14.04 billion 0.12 $340.00 million $0.29 15.79

Warner Bros. Discovery has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Qurate Retail. Warner Bros. Discovery is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qurate Retail, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Warner Bros. Discovery and Qurate Retail’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Warner Bros. Discovery 10.53% 10.38% 3.96% Qurate Retail 0.99% 16.53% 3.48%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Warner Bros. Discovery and Qurate Retail, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Warner Bros. Discovery 1 1 5 0 2.57 Qurate Retail 0 0 0 0 N/A

Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus price target of $30.40, suggesting a potential upside of 76.44%. Given Warner Bros. Discovery’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Warner Bros. Discovery is more favorable than Qurate Retail.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.5% of Warner Bros. Discovery shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Qurate Retail shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Warner Bros. Discovery shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Warner Bros. Discovery beats Qurate Retail on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Warner Bros. Discovery (Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc., a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en Español, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Magnolia Network, Cooking Channel, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks. Its content spans genres, including survival, natural history, exploration, sports, general entertainment, home, food, travel, heroes, adventure, crime and investigation, health, and kids. The company also operates production studios that develop and produce content; and digital products and Websites. It provides content through various distribution platforms comprising pay-television, free-to-air and broadcast television, authenticated GO applications, digital distribution arrangements, content licensing agreements, and direct-to-consumer subscriptions, as well as various platforms that include brand-aligned Websites, online streaming, mobile devices, video on demand, and broadband channels. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc.is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Qurate Retail (Get Rating)

Qurate Retail, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications. The company serves approximately 200 million homes worldwide. The company was formerly known as Liberty Interactive Corporation and changed its name to Qurate Retail, Inc. in April 2018. Qurate Retail, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.