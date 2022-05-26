Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) Short Interest Update

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, a decrease of 62.6% from the April 30th total of 126,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVPH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 15,152 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 9,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RVPH opened at $1.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.19. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $5.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.38.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RVPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). Research analysts anticipate that Reviva Pharmaceuticals will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is RP5063, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as completed Phase I clinical trials to treat bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia or Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease psychosis, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pulmonary arterial hypertension, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

