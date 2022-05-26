REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 6.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share.

NYSE:REX opened at $90.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.43 and a 200 day moving average of $94.30. The company has a market capitalization of $533.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.08. REX American Resources has a 1-year low of $72.06 and a 1-year high of $113.43.

In related news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $115,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 53.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,179 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 7,001 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of REX American Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 8.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,768 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of REX American Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 123.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,623 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the period. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded REX American Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on REX American Resources from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, the company provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

