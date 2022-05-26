REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 6.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share.
NYSE:REX opened at $90.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.43 and a 200 day moving average of $94.30. The company has a market capitalization of $533.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.08. REX American Resources has a 1-year low of $72.06 and a 1-year high of $113.43.
In related news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $115,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.
REX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded REX American Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on REX American Resources from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.
REX American Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, the company provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on REX American Resources (REX)
- Dentsply Stock is Repricing Itself
- Is Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Starting To Bottom Out?
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.