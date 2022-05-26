Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is a consumer branded and private label products company. It produces and sells branded and store-brand products which includes cooking products, waste & storage products and tableware. The company’s flagship products include Reynolds Wrap(R) aluminum foil, Hefty(R) bags, and Hefty(R) party cups. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is based in Lake Forest, Illinois. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on REYN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $27.02 on Thursday. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12 month low of $25.70 and a 12 month high of $32.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.74. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.30.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $845.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1,574.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

