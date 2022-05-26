RH (NYSE:RH) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $6.75 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of RH in a report released on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $6.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $6.84. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RH’s Q3 2023 earnings at $7.85 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $26.67 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $5.92 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $7.40 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $8.55 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $7.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $29.11 EPS.

Get RH alerts:

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $902.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.50 million. RH had a return on equity of 85.67% and a net margin of 18.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.07 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RH. Wedbush reduced their price target on RH from $480.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on RH from $723.00 to $528.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on RH from $770.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on RH from $800.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on RH from $750.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $587.72.

Shares of RH opened at $256.17 on Thursday. RH has a 52 week low of $236.29 and a 52 week high of $744.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $325.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $428.90.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of RH during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.93, for a total transaction of $45,392.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,116 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,665.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 378,481 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.66, for a total value of $121,742,198.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,980,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,597,622.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 449,608 shares of company stock valued at $144,996,637 in the last 90 days. 33.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About RH (Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.