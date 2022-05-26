Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 68.2% from the April 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 48.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 179,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 58,400 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. M3F Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 510,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 7,727 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 165.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 7,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RBKB opened at $9.41 on Thursday. Rhinebeck Bancorp has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $11.52. The company has a market cap of $106.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Rhinebeck Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the Hudson Valley region of New York. The company offers deposits; automobile loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family real estate loans, commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial business loans; and one-to four-family residential real estate loans.

