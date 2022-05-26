Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Lifted to “Buy” at CIBC

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at CIBC to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a C$47.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$53.50 to C$54.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of TSE RCH traded up C$2.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$36.49. 173,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,562. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.23. Richelieu Hardware has a 1 year low of C$32.35 and a 1 year high of C$51.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$39.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$43.43. The stock has a market cap of C$2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.69.

In related news, Director Marc Poulin acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$34.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,972.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$328,812. Also, Director Richard Lord bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$36.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$110,530.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,220,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$155,481,465.74. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 7,350 shares of company stock worth $262,981.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

