Rightmove (LON:RMV) Given “Hold” Rating at Shore Capital

Rightmove (LON:RMV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rightmove to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 600 ($7.55) to GBX 630 ($7.93) in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Rightmove from GBX 630 ($7.93) to GBX 610 ($7.68) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Rightmove from GBX 710 ($8.93) to GBX 740 ($9.31) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 795 ($10.00) to GBX 800 ($10.07) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 655.56 ($8.25).

RMV stock opened at GBX 578.40 ($7.28) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 614.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 672.28. Rightmove has a fifty-two week low of GBX 518.50 ($6.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 810 ($10.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of £4.86 billion and a PE ratio of 27.19.

In other Rightmove news, insider Peter Brooks-Johnson sold 2,313 shares of Rightmove stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 656 ($8.25), for a total value of £15,173.28 ($19,093.09).

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

