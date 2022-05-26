Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Riskified to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Riskified from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Riskified to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Riskified from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Riskified currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.93.

Riskified stock opened at $4.91 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.39. Riskified has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $40.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.94 million and a P/E ratio of -1.94.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. Riskified had a negative net margin of 69.08% and a negative return on equity of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.90 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Riskified will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Riskified by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Riskified by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Riskified by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 85,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 4,753 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Riskified in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Riskified in the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

