RiverNorth Specialty Finance Co. (NYSE:RSF) Short Interest Up 256.3% in May

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Co. (NYSE:RSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 256.3% from the April 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
RiverNorth Specialty Finance stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.19. 303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,903. RiverNorth Specialty Finance has a 12-month low of $16.98 and a 12-month high of $20.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.74.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.1662 per share. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th.
RiverNorth Specialty Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)
RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.
