Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. CL King boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America raised Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.67.

NYSE RHI opened at $87.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.45. Robert Half International has a 12 month low of $83.46 and a 12 month high of $125.77.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Robert Half International will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Robert Half International news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $4,643,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,751 shares in the company, valued at $25,608,995.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Robert Half International in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Robert Half International in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

