Robert W. Baird Raises Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Price Target to $32.00

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Titan Machinery presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

TITN stock traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.81. 208,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.84. Titan Machinery has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $38.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.66. The company has a market cap of $605.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.65.

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.00 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TITN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,621,000 after buying an additional 27,266 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 4,086 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,407,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,467,000 after buying an additional 50,907 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 526.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 14,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Titan Machinery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $406,000. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

