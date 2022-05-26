Robert W. Baird Trims Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Target Price to $392.00

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $437.00 to $392.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Cooper Companies from $495.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup upgraded Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $460.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.44.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $339.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90. Cooper Companies has a 12-month low of $309.43 and a 12-month high of $463.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $381.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $394.72.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $787.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.30 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 31.00%. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cooper Companies will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Cooper Companies news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total transaction of $2,363,406.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total value of $123,165.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,646 shares of company stock worth $8,195,614 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,390,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,946 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,208 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $2,558,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

