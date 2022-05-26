Robert W. Baird Trims Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Target Price to $150.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WSM. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma to $155.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $168.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $198.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.47.

WSM stock opened at $114.98 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.09 and a 200-day moving average of $156.97. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.53. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $101.58 and a twelve month high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.52. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 73.38%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 15.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $312,315.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $3,040,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,030 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,666. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,882,000 after buying an additional 16,622 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 151.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 121,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,500,000 after purchasing an additional 72,990 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

